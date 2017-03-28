Alcohol tribunal sides with Burl's Creek

Burl's Creek will be able to continue serving suds and vino in its large barn.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) licence appeal tribunal sided with the events park in a decision released earlier this month that followed a day-long hearing in Barrie last month that heard from a group opposed to the plan.

In an order signed by vice-chair Avril Farlam and member Barbara Hicks, the tribunal directs the Registrar of Alcohol, Gaming and Racing to approve the liquor licence application made by 2325933 Ontario Inc. (Burl's Creek) for its weekly farmers' market, subject to the filing of all applications and regulatory requirements.

In their decision, Farlam and Hicks wrote the tribunal had to "decide whether or not it is in not in the public interest to grant the Appellant's application for a liquor licence, having regard to the needs and wishes of the residents of the municipality in which the premises are located."

The company had earlier stated that it was simply transferring a liquor licence it already had at the former Barrie Speedway property to the barn so it could continue selling craft beer and VQA wine during its markets and other special events.

The tribunal found that a group opposing the application referred to as an 'added party' had not proven, on a balance of probabilities, that their speculation, fears and concerns were warranted.

"Also, given the evidence before it indicating that there have been no alcohol-related problems to date with the barn, the Tribunal finds that there is no need to impose any conditions on the licence," the body's decision reads.

Burl's spokeswoman Tammi Taylor said her organization isn't surprised by the tribunal's decision.

"The decision from the board is as expected," she wrote in an email. "We are looking forward to the 2017 season."

Al Sinclair, a Save Oro member who represented the 'added party,' said he's disappointed with the decision, but not surprised.

"There's really not a lot we can do," he said. "There's no appeal process for the tribunal."

In its ruling, the tribunal said it carefully considered the concerns of the added party, primarily a fear "their neighbourhood will be changed by the barn becoming a licensed establishment.

"The Added Party has also expressed concerns about what might transpire if the Appellants are granted the licence because of a general distrust of the Appellant," the tribunal decision reads. "However, the witnesses offered nothing specific to support these concerns. Therefore, the concerns are speculative in nature."

During the hearing held at a Barrie hotel, Sinclair and three other Oro-Medonte residents spoke out against the licence, repeatedly mentioning loud noise and drunken behaviour during concert weekends.

But they were repeatedly admonished not to relate their angst over the music festivals to the request for a farmers' market liquor licence between 3 and 8 p.m. on Friday afternoons between May 19 and October.

"The objection seems to be about the festivals," Burl's attorney Nicolas Macos told the tribunal after resident Paul Sanderson spoke about calls to the OPP made during last year's Boots and Hearts music festival.

Sanderson finished by saying "liquor is a highly-regulated and poisonous substance responsible for a myriad of social issues," and said there was no reason to believe a liquor licence would add any value to the community.

These arguments didn't hold any sway with the tribunal, however, which noted "all three witnesses spoke about the conduct of music festival goers in the past. This is not helpful to the issue the Tribunal must decide.

"The licence applied for here is an indoor venue limited to a maximum of 300 persons on two floors including a mezzanine. The number of patrons has been determined by the fire safety authority."

As well, the tribunal noted that none of the opposing witnesses had actually ever visited the farmers' market. Several others who had spoke in favour of the application including Greg Groen, who is vice-president of the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce and is on the steering committee of the farmers' market, had visited.

Groen said since the market has moved from Hawkestone to Burl's Creek, it has become a meeting place in the community for families and neighbours.

"I think a liquor licence will help support the farmers' market," Groen testified. "It's a unique event and part of the character of it is the parents can have a glass of wine while the kids are running around."

