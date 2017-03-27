Wrestlers take national titles

Two Orillia wrestlers grappled to national titles at the 2017 Canadian Wrestling Championship held at Brock University on the weekend.

Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School graduate Chris McIsaac pulled off a remarkable feat, winning the Junior National title Friday, followed by the Senior National crown on Saturday, while Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute alumni Olivia DiBacco won a Canadian senior title on Saturday.

"I was fairly confident I could win juniors, but to win both is crazy," admitted McIsaac after his memorable weekend. "When I first won junior nationals, it didn't really click in until someone said 'You're the junior national champion and you're going to Worlds!' I was like a giddy little kid on Christmas. Everything just hit me at that moment - that everything I had worked for all year long all came together in those six minutes."

At the Junior Nationals, McIsaac made quick work of his first three opponents, earning dominant first-round triumphs in all three matches. But in the gold-medal match, against a foe he had beaten several times this year, the Orillia wrestler faced his first big test.

"In the first round, he threw me on to my back which nobody has done for quite some time and it shook me up a bit," said the 19-year-old reigning Ontario and Canadian university champ and member of Brock University's vaunted wrestling team. "I remember thinking, 'Oh, my gosh. That did not just happen. There's no way this kid is taking this away from me.'"

Between rounds, his coach gave him a pep talk. "He told me he got one move on me, I slipped up to get out there and beat this guy," recalled McIsaac, who did just that, exhibiting mental toughness in wearing down his opponent and earning the decision and the national title in front of a packed gym full of cheering supporters at Brock. "When I was making my comeback, the cheering got louder and louder... It was a surreal moment."

It got even better the following day, when McIsaac shocked an older, more experienced field of senior men's wrestlers. He had a bye into the second round, where he handily beat his opponent to earn a berth in the semi-final. It was there he faced his biggest test against a former junior national champ who had earlier upset the No. 1 ranked senior wrestler.

McIsaac started slow and found himself trailing 3-0 after the first round. In the second round, he was down 4-1 with just 30 seconds left in the bout; he needed something dramatic to snatch victory from defeat. "I knew he was tired, so I started going nuts. I'm faking, I'm moving, I'm moving and then I caught him with a 'pancake' and turned him right to his back," said McIsaac, reliving the frenetic final moments. "The whole gym just erupted. With five seconds left, the referee called the pin. It was absolutely crazy - definitely one of my most memorable matches considering how much was on the line."

The gold-medal bout was almost anti-climactic as McIsaac dominated his foe, won 6-1 and had his arm raised as a national champion for the second time within two days. "It just goes to show what you are capable of doing when you have that confidence and that belief in yourself and know so many people behind you believe the same thing."

The win means he will represent Orillia and Canada for the first time on the world stage at the Junior Worlds in Finland in July. It also opens other doors and is especially important as athletes begin to jockey for position for the Canadian team that will compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

After his impressive triumph, McIsaac was congratulated by his coaches, teammates and family members. He received a special hug from one of his mentors, DiBacco. "He was incredible," enthused DiBacco. "After his second final, he jumped in my arms and I gave him huge hugs. It's virtually unheard of to win juniors and nationals the same year."

DiBacco also did the unthinkable. The 24-year-old went undefeated to capture the Canadian title in her weight class at the senior women's championship. To do so, she had to exorcise some demons.

"In July, I had a really tough loss and after that, I did a lot of soul searching. Why do I wrestle? Who do I wrestle for? I asked myself some tough questions," said DiBacco. "At that point, I decided to make some changes about how I approach wrestling mentally."

Despite winning Brock's female athlete of the year award for 2016 and winning both OUA and CIS titles during her time at Brock, she changed up her off-set training regimen, altered how she mentally prepared for practices, adopted a strict sleep schedule, started journaling and changed her mental and emotional approach. It helped improve her confidence - something that would be put to the test in the semifinal against that same girl who had beat her in July.

"I remember stepping onto the mat about to wrestle her and this incredible sense of calm just washed over me," said DiBacco, who scored an 8-3 decision in an exhibition of superior athleticism and mental toughness. "It was intense and I threw up after," she said with a chuckle.

With that hurdle cleared, her confidence soared and the gold-medal match lasted just 38 seconds as DiBacco dominated her opponent to win her first senior national title. "I finished second last year, so to win... it was overwhelming," she said. "There was also a lot of relief. It was like a needle popped a balloon and all this stress came out. I'm just so thankful."

With the win, DiBacco has also earned the right to wrestle on the world stage and will have a busy summer of international competitions. "It's exciting to win but I also know that the toughest challenge is ahead of me to try to step it up even further," she said.

Both DiBacco and McIsaac trace the roots of their success to their days grappling with the Orillia-based Mariposa Wrestling Club, where Jade Parsons also learned the ropes. Parsons won a silver medal in her weight class at Senior Nationals on the weekend. To have two national champs and a silver medalist from one small community is an "incredible" feat, said DiBacco.

"I think what people in Orillia may not realize is just the quality of coaching we have there," she said. "Those grass-roots coaches can be so influential in just instilling a love and passion for the sport and pushing us in the right direction. You need excellent coaches to thrive and Orillia area is extremely fortunate to have that in the Mariposa Wrestling Club."

McIsaac agreed. "I think it's unbelievable that we have three of the best wrestlers in Canada from this little town," he said. "We all trained together at Mariposa. It's hard to believe."

