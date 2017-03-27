Water Walk in Midland

More than 50 people gathered at Little Lake Park in Midland to join in on the water walk to ask the water spirits for the health of the children and water for future generations. The walk organized by the Chigamik Community Health Centre under the Healthy Kids Community Challenge also aimed at giving participating children a healthy activity. The walk started Saturday morning after traditional ceremonies blessed the walkers. Other participating organizations included Métis Nation of Ontario, Georgian Bay Native Women's Association and Orillia Native Women's Group.

Photos by MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES