Pizza with a pediatric purpose

For the Noble family, whose son Jacob was in and out of hospitals his entire life, the pediatrics waiting room became an unintended second home.

"Sometimes we were there for two or three hours or days or a week or two for a stay," said Jeff Noble, referring to the many trips they made to SickKids Hospital and the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's (OSMH) pediatrics department before Jacob died in 2015. "And we'd sit there in a small room for so long. It's very tough for anybody to sit within four small walls and do nothing. It's not the comfort of their own home."

The lack of books, art supplies, DVD players and cable TV and WiFi, makes it difficult for the family member(s) on duty to take a break.

"It can be very overwhelming," Jeff said. "You're so concentrated on listening around to all the different sounds, and then you're also trying to take care of your own child. It's very frustrating."

When he and his wife Connie became members of OSMH's family advisory committee, they decided to rally the community behind the cause.

"The ward in Orillia here needs updating in toys, entertainment systems, electronics, and there's not enough to go around for every room," said Connie. "They have no iPads. Those they could use as incentives for kids if they complete a treatment. There are no crafts supplies for kids to keep them busy."

To do so, they sought help from Orillia and area residents through a Facebook post on their page Pies for Paeds, which helped them connect with Chris Raseta, who is co-owner of Eight Hundred Degrees Pizza downtown, where the fundraiser will be held on April 4.

"I really admire the Noble family, and this is our way of contributing," said Raseta. "We like to do stuff for the community in whatever way we can and offering our place for the fundraiser is another way to do so."

The pizzeria will be giving $10 from each pizza sold during dinner time on the day toward Pies for Paeds.

Connie stressed the fundraiser isn't about the Noble family, but it's about informing the community of the need at the hospital.

"We just wanted to let people know there's a need for this in the hospital," Connie said. "(Patients) are there, sick or critically ill, and they need some help."

Residents are welcome to contact Jeff at jeffnoble24@gmail.com or bring by donations at Eight Hundred Degrees Pizza on 99 Mississaga St. E.

