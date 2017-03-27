Major Bantams take title

After winning the regular-season title, Orillia's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 major bantams proved that was no fluke, capping a dominant playoff run by winning a York Simcoe Hockey Association (YSHA) title Sunday afternoon at Rotary Place.

After dropping the opening game of the best-of-five series on home ice, the Terriers rebounded with a 3-2 win in Aurora before losing a heartbreaking decision in Game 3 at Rotary Place 5-4. Heading back to Aurora, things looked bleak, but on Saturday, the Terriers skated to a critical 2-1 victory at the Aurora Community Centre and completed the improbable comeback Sunday with a hard-fought 3-1 decision on home ice.

In the series-clinching win, the Terriers killed off two straight first-period penalties before drawing first blood. The home side then took advantage of a four-minute powerplay to open the second frame to build a 2-0 advantage. Both teams exchanged goals in the final frame, but the Terriers found a way to win on home ice when it mattered most to clinch the York-Simcoe crown.

Only two other local minor hockey teams remain in the hunt for York-Simcoe hardware. The Jim Wilson Chevrolet minor peewees faced a do-or-die game Monday night in Innisfil. The Winterhawks had a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4. The local minor peewees were idle for more than a week as they waited for Innisfil to defeat Richmond Hill in the semifinals. Orillia previously swept Newmarket, Nobleking and Barrie Colts 2.

The Scotiabank minor midgets dropped the opening game of their championship series against the Newmarket Redmen but have rebounded to win the next two games (4-2, 4-1) and can win the York-Simcoe crown Tuesday night in Newmarket. A fifth game, if necessary, would be played Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Rotary Place.

