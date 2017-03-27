LETTER: Good on Stanton

Re: "Stanton bucks Tory trend," March 25 edition

I have followed with interest the debate in the media with respect to Motion 103 which was recently passed by the House of Commons.

As hard as I try, from a partisan or non-partisan standpoint, I cannot find anything that would cause me to vote against the motion were I once again sitting in the House of Commons. There are plenty of reasons to vote for the motion.

First of all, I believe that there are times when the House of Commons should demonstrate leadership in recognizing that there is an increasing public climate of hate and fear, and do its best by way to dampen that climate.

Secondly, the motion condems Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination. What fair-thinking Canadian doesn't condemn Islamophobia and all forms of racism and religious discrimination? To paraphrase Patrick Brown, Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives: "Hatred is hatred, no matter what it is called."

Thirdly, who can object to a study? Expanding our minds on a situation we should all want to improve is the intelligent thing to do.

Many of those who argued against the motion argued that it is against free speech. I don't see that in the motion. Condemning Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination should be what being a Canadian is all about.

I would suggest that there may be two other policial realities at play. The Conservatives may have fallen into the trap of "Opposition Mentality" which dictates that you always vote against the government just because they are the government, rather than focusing on the substance of the issue.

As someone who has been there, I also see an old Liberal parliamentary manouever being used once again. The government picks an issue that is controversial, and chooses a backbencher to move a motion designed and timed to inflame debate rather than produce reasoned discussion.

The hidden agenda of the government in this case was to get the Conservatives to vote against "condemning Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." They succeeded. Watch for that to be thrown back at them in debate in the future.

I am pleased that my Member of Parliament, Bruce Stanton, took the stand he did. Had I been there I would have been standing with him as I am today.

Doug Lewis

Orillia