Local non-profits received a total of $134,000 in grants by the Community Foundation of Orillia and Area (CFOA) last week to help uplift the charitable spirit.

"Grants keep us afloat," said Tara Treash, president of St. Vincent de Paul Society, which received $3,750 under the Jean and Scott Tudhope Fund category. "We could not operate if it weren't for donations from our parishioners and any other grants we receive."

Using the money, she said, the non-profit provides a variety of support to community members in need.

"The money will go toward buying food," said Treash. "If someone comes in and needs assistance with rent or hydro or an eye exam or needs a dental checkup, we can help them. So it's a variety of day-to-day needs."

The Tudhope Grant along with money under the CFOA's designated charities fund and the Community Foundation Canada 150 Grants were given at a ceremony Friday afternoon at St. Paul's Centre. By the end of this year, the CFOA will have given a total of $194,000 in grants, with more than a million being granted over the last five years.

Young Mira Duncan, 10, and Alexis Harris-Lee, 11, were two excited Scouts Canada representatives who collected $2,500 to go toward their Scout Jamboree trip.

"It's Canada's 150th," said Duncan. "We're gathering recipes from 150 years ago and we're bringing the recipes with us to Halifax and showing them off. We'll be looking for other 150th recipes in Halifax and we'll bring them back. In September, we will be having a community meal using some of those recipes."

Both girls said they were excited about getting the opportunity to go on the trip to meet new people and experience new sites on the Canadian east coast.

More youth activities were supported through the grants with money going to Orillia Youth Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and Camp Couchiching.

"We're going to use it toward our out trips into Haliburton Highlands and canoe trips to Algonquin Park and Mara Provincial Park camping programs," said Willow Lange, special projects co-ordinator for the camp. "Tripping is very expensive. It's a lot of our cost, but it's also really important to get kids outside and into the wilderness that they don't get to see in the city."

The CFOA has three grant ceremonies throughout the year, with the winter one being its biggest giveaway time.

"We want to thank the community for its support over the years and in the future," said Trevor Walker, chair of the grants committee for the CFOA. "And the charities for the great work they continue to do."

The organization is now accepting applications for its 2017 Spring Grants. For more information, visit communityfoundationorillia.ca or call 705-325-4903 ext. 207.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog