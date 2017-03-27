Surrounding himself with friends and family and being the luckiest guy he's ever met is how Frank Cooper said he has lived to be 95.

His family owned and ran the store and post office at Cooper's Falls, names for his family.

Cooper, a Second World War air force veteran, ran Frank Cooper Construction for over 50 years, retiring only when he turned 88. He is the only Canadian to have won two Arthur Awards from the Vinyl Café.

Cooper's birthday was celebrated Sunday at the Ramona Hall in Severn Township, where more than 200 were in attendance. Cooper was at the door attending to his guests, which included family, old friends and politicians in the area.