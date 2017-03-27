Forgetful gift-giving

It appears that retail giant Costco's idea of a romantic gift for a loved one on Valentine's Day is a set of bunk beds. I may not be the brightest bulb in the chandelier but I can't imagine a wife, husband, partner, or friend with benefits getting too joyful by their bed partner giving them the bum's rush out of the family bed. (Incidentally I looked up 'lovers' in Microsoft's Thesaurus and 'concubine' popped up. If you are a friend with benefits, how does that make you feel?)

Granted, with bunk beds you will still be in the same room but somehow I think most lovers (or concubines) would take it as a bit of a slight to be ostracized to another bunk, especially the upper if you are a sleepwalker with no health coverage. The lower wouldn't be much better if your former bedmate weighs in the neighborhood of 300 pounds.

I have no idea what problem could bring on such a betrayal. It could be a number of things, all bad, but if it is midnight gas, I can understand the reluctance of a lover to snuggle up. On the other hand surely a bottle of Beano would be sufficient to get the point across.

Perhaps a giant exhaust fan with some sort of scent sensitivity mechanism would solve the problem? Surely Samsung could come up with something. They already have an exploding battery in one of their cellphones that will set your pillow on fire, why not develop an odour sensitive device that would ignite a spark or fire off a bedroom-sized bazooka within a micro-second? Last night's pizza or chili residue would simply disappear in a ball of flame. Although, depending on which way the offending bottom was facing, it could have disastrous results. Perhaps one should run that idea by the homeowner's insurance carrier and maybe the local fire department, too. Both can be sticklers where giant balls of fire are concerned. There could be a downside to such a device, of course: both sleepers could awake in the morning face down in the hallway with no idea how they got there or why their smoke detector is beeping furiously and what was once a bed is now a burning hulk.

I know it is long past Valentine's Day and I don't want to stir up bad memories, but I hope you gentlemen out there didn't get into too much trouble with the cheap present you gave your missus. A lottery ticket; come on. If you are somewhat of a dolt and didn't give your wife so much as a home-made card -- and there are a ton of you out there -- there is no hope. That could be the reason your wife is going to bed every night wearing long winter underwear with even the trapdoor sewn shut. I think it might be wise to remember next year. Forgetting could be disastrous. You do realise St. Valentine himself was beheaded. I am not saying it could happen to you, but if you forget again and your wife volunteers to help you shave on Feb. 15, I think it might be a good time to start that beard you always wanted.

It isn't that a man loves his partner less (it's usually him who forgets), it has more to do with February itself.

To start with you only have 28 days to get in a whole month's worth of worrying and February is jammed full of pressures. Hockey season is coming to a close (The playoffs have to be over before the end of July). For Leaf fans, there is that nagging feeling they might blow it again. And then there's the weather, Wiarton Willy predicted an early spring, but what if he was lying? He is, after all, a rodent and they aren't noted for their meteorological expertise.

A man can't be worrying about all that and remember Valentine's Day too. Give the guy a break, ladies.

I'll remember next year Mary, now put away that revolver.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.