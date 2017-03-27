Driver charged with impaired

A man accused of drunk driving in Tay Township shouldn't have been behind the wheel even before he took a drink, police say.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Armstrong Street and Seventh Ave in Port McNicoll. Investigators were assisted at the scene by Tay Township Fire Services members as well as Simcoe County Paramedic Services. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged one of the drivers of the two vehicles.

Emerick Donald King, 54, of Tay Township, is charged with driving while ability impaired and driving while disqualified.

He'll be in Midland court April 6 to answer the charges.