The sale of Orillia Central School inched closer to reality, following Monday’s council committee meeting.

Councillors recommended the draft request for proposal (RFP) provided by staff be used to dispose of the property at 26 Coldwater Rd. E. The issue will come up for council approval at its next meeting.

Three city departments worked on the RFP, developing a process designed to best maintain the heritage attributes of the existing building. Staff utilized the expertise of the Orillia municipal heritage committee through that process.

Dan Landry, manager of business retention and expansion and industrial development, said the RFP was an unique way for the city to dispose of a property.

“Our normal process has been to advertise ourselves or to engage some real estate professionals,” he said. “The reason that council wanted to look to go to the RFP process is that we were looking for some creative ideas that wouldn’t necessarily be focused on price alone.

“We’re going to put out a call to developers to look not only at the price but also how does it fit in with what council’s long-term direction of what the downtown should look like, as it fits in with Downtown Tomorrow,” he added.

About 20 potential suitors have inquired about the property already.

While price isn’t everything, a key item missing from the draft RFP is the reserve price. That will be determined by Friday, when the appraisal of the property is expected to be completed. For the sale of Orillia Central, the city is setting a bare minimum it will accept from a potential buyer for the property.

Mayor Steve Clarke wondered if that price had to be made public. Director of development services Ian Sugden admitted Clarke’s quarry was a good one, but in the interest of not contravening the Municipal Act, the dollar value is necessary.

“If there’s a commercial or industrial enterprise that is a prospective purchaser on the property, they need to offer at least fair market value for the property... otherwise, it could be seen as selling an asset for less than fair market value to a for-profit corporation, which would be benefited or bonused,” Sugden said. “By including (the reserve) in the document, it indicates the amount we’re trying to achieve so we don’t get five offers for $1, all with very creative solutions.”

In the same report, staff addressed a concern from the Downtown Orillia Management Board. The board’s concern wasn’t with selling the property, but with losing a number of parking spots in the former school’s parking lot.

“The permit spaces cannot be easily replaced in that area and therefore it is vital the city continues to own and operate the permit parking lot at that location,” wrote Lisa Thompson-Roop, board manager, in a letter to mayor and council.

The city created Lot 14 on the property after its acquisition in 2010. It was originally created as a temporary measure to replace parking lost during the library and market square reconstruction.

In 2016, nearly $30,000 in revenue was generated through the sale of permits to use the lot, utilizing between 58 and 64 spots.

Staff didn’t ignore the plea of the board, but shifted the responsibility from the city to the potential future owner of the property.

“That matter (will be) within identified in the RFP as part of the background information... it’s up to the proponents - or the bidders in this case - to propose what they would do with those parking spaces,” Sugden said. “As opposed to severing the property because we felt that by putting constraints on the parking – which occupies about 50% of the site – it would severely restrain what creativity might come as far as responses.”

The report added Lot 11, located further east down Coldwater Road, currently has between 37 and 42 monthly permit spots available.

The RFPs need to be submitted by 3 p.m. June 16. A mandatory site visit is scheduled for May 3.

