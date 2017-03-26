Arabian Nights in Orillia

Talking birds, singing trees, jinns and jinnis, all descended on the Orillia Museum of Art and History as Storytelling Canada held captive an audience of more than 100 with tales from 1,001 Arabian Nights. Storytellers Susan Charters and Sophy Cooper set the tone with their words, while Robyn Leigh Deschamps, pictured during a performance, charmed listeners with her silky moves. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.