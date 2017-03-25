The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and city police are investigating after a fire early Saturday morning gutted the former biker clubhouse on the southeast corner of Park and Perry streets in Peterborough.

City firefighters were called to the 1 1/2-storey structure around 12:22 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters battled in freezing rain for hours overnight to bring the stubborn blaze under control.

Smoke billows from the former biker clubhouse during an early-morning fire at Park and Perry streets in Peterborough. #ptbo @CityPtbo pic.twitter.com/yWkaPOQn7R — PeterboroughExaminer (@PtboExaminer) March 25, 2017

When they arrived they found flames shooting out of the house and heavy smoke billowing in the neighbourhood.

City police blocked off Park Street between Albert and Lake streets and Perry Street between Bethune and Park streets while firefighters battled to keep the blaze from spreading. Park Street reopened late Saturday morning but a section of Perry Street in front of the house remained closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

An aerial ladder truck was later brought in to attack the fire from above. Portions of the roof of the house later collapsed.

Peterborough firefighters @PtboFireRescue tackle the blaze in the former biker clubhouse at Park and Perry streets. #ptbo @CityPtbo pic.twitter.com/qf9mLR8zS8 — PeterboroughExaminer (@PtboExaminer) March 25, 2017

The property is also near the freight rail line through the city. Train traffic along the line was halted while firefighters battled the blaze.

Peterborough Utilities was called in to deal with downed hydro lines.

There is no estimate of damage yet, Platoon Chief Jeff Guest stated, and it's not determined if anyone was injured.

The house has been for sale for months and there was a For Sale sign on the property when the fire broke out.

The three-bedroom house on a 50-foot lot had been listed for sale for $219,900 with Re/Max Eastern Realty. The listing states that the property was being rented out.

Fire at the old Biker house on Park and Perry. Connor Blair, TSN, Peterborough #SamCro pic.twitter.com/FcF6OlSCDv — Connor Blair (@ConnorBlair19) March 25, 2017

The property at 285 Perry St. had been earlier used by the Vagos outlaw motorcycle gang. The Vagos chapter patched over to the Outlaws in 2015. An Outlaws club sign was posted on the side of the clubhouse last year before the property went up for sale.

In 2013 city police raided the clubhouse over the city's fortification bylaw and ripped out surveillance cameras. But city police later had to buy the Vagos a new camera system after police and lawyers later determined the cameras had to be returned.

The train tracks near the clubhouse had been the scene where a group of rivals attacked Loners outlaw motorcycle gang member Fernando Fernandes with baseball bats on July 22, 2012. Pierre Aragon was found guilty in the beating in 2014 after a trial where the court heard a 911 call that was accidentally pocket dialled during the beating.



