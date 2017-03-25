Band thrives through band-a-thon

Musical notes filled the empty corridors of Regent Park Public School on Saturday as students band students practised during their second annual band-a-thon. Last year, the group of 70 students raised $2,500 that went toward repair instruments and purchasing of new ones as well as new music. The day-long session also helped the students practice for competing in the upcoming Orillia Kiwanis Music Festival in April and Festival of Music held at Canada's Wonderland in June. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES