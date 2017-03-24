Which nest is best?

If Mother Nature was to ever sit in on the kind of card game where you had to hide your excitement at a good hand, you could count me out! For nature doesn't readily reveal any secrets, and if they are revealed, it's only because it needn't be a secret any longer.

One such 'secret' awaiting us at this time of year is the discovery of the numerous bird nests that have, over the past season as the leaves have dropped away, become quite visible.

During the spring and summer, there is so much stealth associated with these little homes: Twigs and grasses are spirited into dense thickets; beaks full of wriggling caterpillars disappear behind a leafy branch only to reappear empty. Trying to find an active nest in the summer is a quest best done by those who don't give up easily. But now the nests appear as if on display, like exhibits in a museum - artifacts of a season past.

This region is home to more than 100 species of birds that breed here, and each species has its own style of nest. With a little practice (and a good field guide), a person can learn to identify which species made which nest. Start off easy, perhaps with the robin nest on the porch light; notice the outer blend of mud and coarse grasses that has been moulded to a perfect circle and accented with a bed of fine grasses.

No other bird makes a nest exactly the same way a robin does. This is part of the wonder of nest construction, as the building materials are, for the most part, the same for every nest: a few heavy sticks, some finer sticks, grasses, maybe a feather or two, and perhaps a dab of mud. Yet the finished result is very species specific.

In the woodlot, the challenge of proper identification increases. Is that neatly made basket, adorned with spider webbing and birch bark, the former home of a red-eyed vireo, or a least flycatcher? And that loose cluster of twigs in the fork of a maple sapling - rose-breasted grosbeak, catbird or mourning dove?

Check out the shelves of a nature bookstore and you will find a few good guides that aid in the identification of nests. (Indeed, there seems to be a good guide available for just about any topic these days.)

Over the years, I have had opportunity to see some really odd nests. Starlings seem to delight in trying to claim a rural mailbox for their own, stuffing twigs inside whenever the door is left ajar. Wrens like to nest in holes, or cavities, and one year a nest was started inside an old cow skull we had lying about on the farm.

An oriole nest is a unique structure to begin with, yet one was once found where the birds had woven a huge, long length of discarded fishing line into the nest - a modern twist on building materials, and very durable. Orioles will often dismantle last year's nest if materials are required for the current year's model.

Way out in Georgian Bay (and I mean way out there) is a cluster of islands known as the Westerns. Not much lives there except herring gulls. When I visited a few years ago as part of a gull nesting survey, all of the nests were made entirely of chicken bones! Seems the passing boaters have a penchant for fried chicken and for tossing the remains overboard; bird bones are fairly hollow and therefore float until a passing gull snatches it up.

Once upon a time, I had the pleasure of giving an artist a nest tour of the local area. We were searching for big nests, such as those of osprey, heron or hawk. She was undertaking a project that required her to "better understand nests, to get a feel for their construction." At first, this sounded a bit 'artsy' for me, but what the heck - it was a chance to see some local countryside and discover which birds were actually nesting here.

On our tour, I quickly learned the artist was very serious about her project, and her excitement was contagious. Upon viewing the huge bulk of an osprey nest, she marvelled at the complexity of materials used, the size, the steps taken to build it, and the strength of the tree supporting it. I've spent a lot of time with birdwatchers, and her enthusiasm at looking at an empty nest rivalled that of a birder who'd just found a new species.

Looking at that nest 'through her eyes,' I found a new dimension to nature appreciation. Sure, it was just a big old nest, but really, it was a work of art.

Bird nests: simple, common, abundant and fascinating. Why not go for a walk and discover some for yourself? More enriching than playing cards, and you can smile broadly if luck comes your way.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.