For Bruce Stanton, opting to support a motion targeting Islamophobia was an easy decision.

The Simcoe North MP said he has always been against any form of discrimination and couldn't in good conscience vote against M-103, which passed in the House of Commons Thursday.

"Canadians have the right to the religion of their choice," Stanton said. "That's a rock-solid part of our society. It's a principle I stand firmly with. It's part of the values of my party that has always been there."

Liberals, New Democrats, and Green Party MP Elizabeth May were in favour; most Conservatives and all Bloc Quebecois MPs were opposed. The vote was 201 for and 91 against on the motion proposed by Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid.

In addition to the resolution condemning Islamophobia, it asks the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to study the issue of "eliminating systemic racism and religious discrimination including Islamophobia;" and calls on the federal government to collect data on hate crimes for further study.

But not everyone in Simcoe North seems to feel the same way as Stanton, who noted that some rural residents in the riding have received flyers in their mailboxes that border on hate speech, part of what he sees as a rise in anti-Islam sentiment that's occurring across the western world.

"There's really no place for a form of discrimination that can be very corrosive," said Stanton, adding he hopes this week's terror attack in London, England doesn't create more anti-Islam rhetoric here since these kinds of incidents are perpetrated by "a few deranged, radicalized people."

"What happened in London appeared to be an act of terrorism," Stanton said. "The 1.1 million Muslim Canadians are not part of that group. At the very least, we can speak out and say we deplore it.

It was a free vote, meaning MPs did not have to follow a party line with one other Conservative MP, leadership candidate Michael Chong, joining Stanton in favour of the resolution.

One of those against the motion was fellow Tory leadership candidate Brad Trost.

"When I decided to run for leader, I did so because I believed someone needed to speak for the large number of grassroots conservatives whose views might otherwise not be given a voice in this leadership contest," the Saskatchewan MP wrote in a Facebook post.

"That is why I am speaking out and standing against things like M-103 and so-called "Islamophobia," letting biological men into women's and girls' washrooms, gender-selection abortion, against C-68, a carbon tax and the notion of man-made climate change and telling parents how they must raise their own children."

Stanton said that when presented with resolutions like M-103, Tory MPs are able to vote freely.

"I respect the decision they take on motions of this nature," he said, referring to MPs who voted against M-103. "The motion itself is an expression against discrimination, prejudice and racism we see in our society."

Meanwhile a new poll released Thursday suggests that if the vote on M-103 was up to most Canadians, it would fail.

Pollster Angus Reid Institute asked 1,511 Canadians, "if you were a a Member of Parliament, how would you vote on this motion (M-103)" and found that 42% would vote against it; 29% would vote in favour and 29% were not sure or would have abstained.

Angus Reid found male survey respondents strongly disapproved of M-103 while female survey respondents were split. Among men, 50% would vote down M-103 while 27% would vote in favour. Among women, 34% would vote to reject, 31% would vote in favour and 36% were unsure or would abstain.

-with files from Postmedia Network