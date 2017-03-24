Schools come together

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Community support is the goal for this year's Relay for Life event. For the second year, Grade 10 to 12 students from Orillia Secondary School (OSS) will be partnering with peers from Twin Lakes Secondary School (TLSS) hoping to raise more than last year's amount of $42,000. The event takes place at TLSS on June 2, and the students welcome participation from community sponsors and cancer survivors. For more information, contact Cassandra Reynolds at cassieopaann@hotmail.com. Pictured, from left to right, is a group of participating students from the two schools, (front) Denver Della-Vedova, Faith Van Allen, Carly Davis, Haley Predum, back, Kewel Sisson, Sarah Gao and Alise Artichuk.