Minister visits Orillia to outline hydro plan

It definitely had a pre-election feel, but Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibault said he had been planning to visit Orillia for weeks to discuss his government's plan to tackle escalating electricity prices.

"(Orillia) wasn't singled out because it's Patrick Brown's riding," Thibault said, referring to the Simcoe North MPP, who leads the provincial Progressive Conservatives.

Thibault and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth joined local politicians and social services leaders Friday at Orillia's Housing Resource Centre to outline Ontario's Fair Hydro Plan that he pledged will lower electricity bills by 25% on average for all residential consumers in the province.

"I know affordable access to electricity is a critical issue here in Simcoe County," said Thibault, adding he was charged by Premier Kathleen Wynne with working to lower electricity costs nine months ago.

"By moving ahead with this significant reform we will be providing significant relief by this summer."

Mayor Steve Clarke said electricity prices are always front and centre when it comes to assessing costs.

"I was hearing about energy prices when we were going through the negotiations with Hydro One," Clarke said, referring to last year's sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation to Hydro One for $26.35 million.

"Our municipal partners in rural areas certainly have concerns about pricing."

Hoggarth, who is also parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Community and Social Services agreed: "We weren't hearing quite the same concerns in our urban area, but it has been a big issue in rural areas."

But the plan should help them as well, according to Thibault, who noted many small businesses and farms will also benefit from the initiative, with additional relief for people with low incomes and those living in eligible rural communities.

Thibault, who also noted that rate increases over the next four years would be held to the rate of inflation for everyone, said bills have been escalating over the years because the province was working to improve the system.

That became paramount following blackouts experienced across the province in 2003, he said, adding that eliminating the use of coal provincially that has seen the number of "smog days" drop from 53 in 2005 to none reported last year.

Clarke said the province's plan should also help those struggling to make ends meet.

"I see merit to this," he said. "It will really help our most vulnerable citizens."

But Clarke said he was surprised by some of the information Thibault shared, including the reasons behind the higher prices such as eliminating coal use and moving towards cleaner, renewable energy.

"I think the province has done a poor job of letting people know why the costs have gone up," he said.

Thibault said the billing issue centred around the fact funding towards the system improvements and key financial assistance programs were unfairly falling almost entirely on the shoulders of today's ratepayers. Now, the province plans to refinance those capital investments "to ensure that system costs are more equitably distributed over time."

United Way of Grey Bruce executive director Francesca Dobbyn also attended Friday's announcement and said she was enthused by the various funding initiatives available to help those in need.

"Our organization is very pleased that the province has listened to our concerns and made these concrete changes," said Dobbyn, who noted her organization has operated a utility/poverty program for the past decade.

"We've made this a provincial issue."

