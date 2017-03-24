Mayor optimistic about funding for transit

Transit and affordable housing could benefit from funding announced in this year's federal budget, according to Orillia's mayor.

Despite a lack of clarity about how municipalities will access the money and how much will be available, Steve Clarke is optimistic.

"They're putting $20.1 billion over 11 years into transit," he said, adding discussions about a permanent transit hub in Orillia are set to begin this year.

Clarke said the city will look into opportunities to tap into some of the money the federal government has allocated for transit, as well as adding to the current number of buses.

"As we saw last year, when we had some money, we were able to add additional buses to our fleet," he said.

The city wants to keep working closely with the County of Simcoe on finding solutions for affordable housing in the region, Clarke said, and could benefit from federal money designated for "social infrastructure."

"I know this council has a strong appetite for doing something about affordable housing," he said. "And there's $11 billion over 11 years."

He also hopes the city can secure funding to be used for the Front Street Plaza project, where major infrastructure changes need to occur to connect Coldwater Street to the waterfront.

Another positive from the budget, said Clarke, is the 2% yearly increase in the federal gas tax fund, a permanent source of infrastructure money for municipalities.

"It allows us to do a load of road reconstruction and build bike lanes and maintain intersections," he said.

While Clarke saw mostly positives, Alex Nuttall, MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, sounded the alarm.

"On a local level, the funding for the Lake Simcoe/South-east Georgian Bay Cleanup Fund has been discontinued; $60 million has been spent by the federal government on this to date," he said, adding the original Lake Simcoe Cleanup Fund was instituted by MP Peter Van Loan and former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2007.

"For every dollar spent by the federal government, there was $5 being contributed from other levels of government, private organizations and donors. This is something that we've fought for for years," Nuttall said. "The Liberals are cancelling the funding that's supposed to be saving our clean waters, both source water and in Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay."

Clarke said he was unaware of the cutbacks Nuttall was referring to but would request more information on it from staff.

"I had heard nothing about that to this point," Clarke said, adding he was aware $21.9 billion over the next 11 years has been designated for green infrastructure. "That works towards clean air, water, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and climate adaptation. So, I'm hoping that there will be no detrimental effects in the wake of this budget."

- With files from Ian McInroy

