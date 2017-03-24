Man charged in B&Es named

Police have now named the Gravenhurst man charged in connection with several area break and enters.

Donald McCreath, 41, was scheduled for a bail hearing in court Friday. He was arrested Thursday following an investigation by members of the Nottawasaga and Orillia OPP street crime units.

McCreath's charged with three counts of break and enter and one count of failing to comply with recognizance stemming from incidents at Alliston's Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Seniors' Complex Feb. 23 and another break-in at an Orillia nursing home on Mississaga Street March 12.