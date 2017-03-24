Making a difference, even after death

For some, it's just not a comfortable topic of conversation.

But that's something Eddie Thompson said needs to change as non-profit organizations, charities and foundations look for new avenues of funding, including the potential of being a named beneficiary in a person's estate.

"It's just not talked about since you're looking at your own mortality," said Thompson, who founded Tennessee-based Thompson & Associates and estimated he has helped deliver nearly $2.5 billion into the coffers of charitable groups through his consulting efforts over the years.

"There are groups that are so desperate for cash. It's the true meaning of philanthropy and a big gift can make a huge difference to someone's life."

Thompson served as the keynote speaker during a luncheon in Orillia Thursday hosted by the Planned Giving Council of Simcoe County in collaboration with Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Thompson, who flew up from Nashville for the noon-hour event, said that while speaking about one's eventual demise can be hard for some, the positives greatly outweigh any negatives since that person knows his or her legacy will benefit others down the road.

"For some folks, giving is really important to make a difference in people's lives," said Thompson, who outlined some of the difficult questions those considering leaving a legacy must address including whether they have enough to live on for the rest of their lives and how much they should leave to their heirs.

Hospital Foundation executive director Nicole McCahon said that since the Simcoe council features a number of area accountants, estate planners and financial advisors it was important for them to hear Thompson outline ways they can encourage their clients to consider leaving a trust to a favourite charity or non-profit.

"We're all working to promote planned giving and estate giving," said McCahon, who noted that some don't consider the capital gains implications and income taxes that can be offset by leaving a bequest in one's will.

"This is about helping donors overcome their greatest anxieties. When we get a legacy or planned gift, it's really about somebody doing something to help others."

