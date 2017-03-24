LETTER: Pay your own way

Re: "Incentive program well worth the money," point of view, March 23

With reference to Wednesday night's editorial opinion supporting giving taxpayers money to downtown private (not public) enterprises and building owners. Please explain exactly what you mean by a "drop in the bucket" to members of our community who are living hand to mouth.

Regardless of the reasons given in the editorial, it all boils down to people who can afford to own property or open a business in downtown Orillia attempting to increase their profits on the backs of cash-strapped taxpayers.

As admitted in your editorial, the five projects are not major or earth shattering; therefore they will have no significant effect on attracting purchasing traffic to the downtown core and were handed out for no other reason than to take cash from those who can ill afford it to give to those that can. If an enterprise cannot afford $600 for improvements, then it should not be in business.

The bottom line is that our taxes are being misspent to make life easier for a few in the downtown, and if our mayor and council continue to unnecessarily misspend in this area with no resultant benefit to the remainder of Orillia, their chances of being elected for another term will be negatively impacted, especially since community improvement plan has another $120,000 of our hard-earned money with "more to be rolled out" on non-major projects to aid private companies who should be paying their own way.

As said before, if a downtown company/business cannot afford to operate without monetary help from less fortunate taxpayers, then they need to sell or close up and the city needs to tighten its belt as we are having to do.

S. Elliott

Orillia