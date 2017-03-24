LETTER: Google it

Re: "Where do we go from here?" letter to the editor, March 16

Regarding Paul Thompson's letter about being approached by a well-dressed woman with children holding a sign asking for financial help, this is probably a scam. A quick Google search provides some insight.

There are people truly in need in our community, and organizations like the Lighthouse and the Salvation Army could use more contributions and help. That's where your money should be directed.

Don Philip

Severn Township