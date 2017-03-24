Check your schedule

High school students with the public board better carefully check their schedules later this month.

On Thursday, students across Ontario, who have not been successful in past attempts, will write the Ontario Secondary School literacy test.

For Simcoe County District School Board students writing the test, they will attend school in the morning, but regular classes won't begin until the afternoon for all other students.

Students writing the test should arrive at school at the normal time with buses running on regular schedules. However, students not writing the test will still be picked up at their regular bus stops, only four hours and 15 minutes later than their normal pick-up time. All bused students will be transported home at their regularly scheduled time at day's end.

Parents and students are advised to check with their school for specific times.