Waypoint charged by Ministry of Labour

A Penetanguishene mental health facility that houses some of Ontario's most dangerous forensic patients faces three provincial charges relating to a patient attack on staff last April.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health representatives will appear in Penetanguishene court April 6 after being charged recently by the Ministry of Labour under the Occupational Health and Safety Act that allege the facility failed to protect staff and operated an unsafe workplace.

"I don't think it's a big surprise," said Pete Sheehan, president of OPSEU Local 329 at Waypoint where he represents about 1,200 employees, including 750 full-time staff.

"The Ministry of Labour and the Minister of Labour Mr. (Kevin) Flynn are seriously taking a look at the assaults that are taking place across the health-care sector."

Sheehan said ministry investigators have conducted a "blitz of inspections" at provincial institutions over the past year that included a visit to Waypoint, which had a troubling incident last April when a patient living at its all-male, maximum-security psychiatric section got hold of screwdrivers and proceeded to stab a nurse in the back, break his nose and injure three others.

"Personally, I think we need to increase our full-time staffing," said Sheehan, who said that having part-time staff work at one of Waypoint's eight forensic units doesn't work because patients adapt better when they are dealing with the same employees on a daily basis.

"The patients get used to them. There's a therapeutic relationship. We welcome the charges but they won't amount to much unless real, long-term solutions are found."

A statement on Waypoint's website said they are reviewing the charges.

"Waypoint has not been involved in charges from the Ministry of Labour before so this is new for the hospital and we will need to take some time to understand the process," the statement said, adding that staff and patient safety remains a priority.

"For this and all incidents, we are committed to working collectively to make improvements that support the health and safety needs of everyone. We have worked very closely with the Ministry of Labour since the incident and responded to all orders. Extensive safety measures and processes exist across our programs and we are continuously evaluating them and looking for ways to prevent unfortunate incidents like this one."

In September 2015, a news report indicated at least 13 staff assaults had occurred at Waypoint in the previous 16 months and the Ministry of Labour had issued an assortment of orders after visiting the facility 20 times in that same time frame.

After last spring's stabbing, OPSEU said it recommended a 10-point safety plan calling for a dedicated team to respond to violence, training in victim extractions, dedicated security on all units and improved staffing levels.

But the union said none of the recommendations have been implemented.

"Scarcely a day goes by when we don't learn about another violent incident inside one of our mental health centres," OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said in a prepared statement.

"If convicted, management should ask itself whether they're better off by paying fines or whether they should be putting that same money into better health and safety measures."

In a statement, Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown said the charges speak to "the negligence and lack of oversight we have been hearing about that is compromising a safe working environment."

Brown said nobody should ever feel unsafe or threatened in their workplace.

"The government has a duty to ensure the safety of staff and patients at Waypoint," he said. "They need to take immediate action to improve the dangerous working conditions at this facility before more staff are injured - or worse, somebody is killed."

