When they hit the ice next winter, the Orillia Terriers will boast one of the league's top goaltenders, two top offensive forces and a solid nucleus of returning players. But it remains unclear who will serve as the team's general manager and who will coach the fledgling squad.

"Our No. 1 priority is to get a general manager who is involved in minor hockey, who knows players, who's willing to go to midget hockey practices and find us players," said Mike Duprey, the team's president.

Duprey said he has two potential candidates in mind who have experience with the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) in which the Terriers play, but remains open to all possibilities. "We are looking for an individual who knows the minor hockey systems and the players coming up through minor hockey - someone who is dedicated to finding the best available players out there to make Orillia a winner. This is a critical role that needs to be filled - soon."

As of April 11, the Terriers and other teams in the PJHL can begin signing players, so the need is immediate. It's also critical. A lack of depth and an inability to sign what's known as affiliated players (APs) proved fatal for the team in the season just concluded.

"In our last playoff game against Penetang, we only had two defencemen," lamented Duprey. "We had no APs to call up, so we had to move forwards up to play defence... it killed us."

Randy Salmon, who has coached the team since the club was born four years ago, is uncertain about his future role with the team.

"I'm hovering on coaching," he admitted this week. "We haven't had a GM in four years. I've kinda acted as a GM, (Duprey) has as well, but we need a dedicated GM to go out and get us players. A lot of things need to change for me to coach."

Salmon also believes the coaching position should be determined by the general manager. "If the new GM wants me to coach, I'll think about it. But a new guy should have the right to have his own coach," said Salmon. "I just want the team to get on the upswing. Right now, for sure, there is uncertainty. It's time for us to grow up as a franchise. We need more community support as well... We need more people involved, helping."

Despite the uncertainty behind the scenes, all but one player from last year's team, which finished sixth in the eight-team league, is eligible to return. Heading up that group is veteran netminder Andrew North, one of the premier puck-stoppers in the league; he was acquired in a late-season trade with Penetang. Captain Jake Shaw and his line mate, Marty Lawlor, who finished 1-2 in team scoring, also plan to return and can be counted on to bring both leadership and offence.

The Terriers will miss Mike Barroso, now ineligible to play due to age, and will also find Kyle Fischer hard to replace. Fischer, 17, was named the team's top defenceman and the winner of the inaugural Ryan Crowther Heart and Soul award at the annual year-end banquet earlier this week. The Grade 12 student at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School said he expects to leave home to pursue post-secondary education in the fall.

"To be a good team in this league we need more top-six forwards and three more defencemen," said Salmon. "We might lose Jake Semmens, who definitely improved as a defencemen throughout this year... I could see him going to play at a higher level."

If you are interested in being a candidate for the general manager's position or would like to lend a hand in a volunteer support role, call Duprey at 705-238-0983 or email mike.duprey.owam@gmail.com.

