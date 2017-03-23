Students jump toward heart health

Students across Canada are hoping to skip their way to healthier hearts.

"I like to get more active," said Taryn Vanderveen, 9, of Harriett Todd Public School, one of 109 schools from Simcoe County and Muskoka taking part in the Heart and Stroke Foundation's Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser. "I do dance and I do basketball. It's so you live a healthy life."

She will be among the 275,000 students nationwide who will be raising money the foundation funnels into research.

"I feel the key piece is the partnership with the community," said Marg Moran, principal at the school, adding that students raised $2,500 last year. "There's a large focus in our board to get students to be active and healthy and Jump Rope for Heart helps do that."

The school has between two and four weeks to collect pledges before its final event on June 8, when students will set up stations where they will demonstrate different ways of skipping rope.

This year, the HSF will be marking its 35th year of making kids healthy and active, said Valerie Holland-Smith, Barrie area manager for HSF.

"We've also been instilling in kids that good habits start at a young age," she said. "And we're hopefully instilling in them that it's important to have an active and healthy lifestyle. If we can do that through the school year, we can help sustain that through their adult years as well."

Each student who signs up online gets a skipping rope, so they learn it doesn't cost a lot to be active and it's fun, said Holland-Smith. And there are always low-cost and free ways of becoming active as a family, she added.

"We used to play baseball on our street for years and we loved that," said Holland-Smith. "You can do skating or tobogganing or play tag in the park or go out for a walk after dinner instead of being inside."

Partnering with HSF this year is the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka to give away a one-month family pass to a student from each participating school across Simcoe County, District of Muskoka and Parry Sound.

"They're teaching kids how to take care of their hearts," said Karen Pulla, vice president of health and fitness and aquatics for YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, talking about the fundraiser. "Heart disease and stroke are a leading cause of death. And not only do we want the kids to know that, we also want the parents to know that the YMCA is here to help them."

For more information, visit ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.ca or heartandstroke.ca.

