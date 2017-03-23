No need for lower speed limit on bypass

It sounds simple enough. Times have changed, the safety of pedestrians is being compromised, so the best solution is to reduce the speed limit. That will change everything. Right?

The reality is reducing the speed for motorists driving on the Highway 12 bypass is likely to do absolutely nothing to remedy the problem identified this week by Orillia Police Services Board member Rick Fraracci. In a detailed report tabled at this week's board meeting, Fraracci suggested a reduction in speed and other safety measures are needed, principally, to protect students who, with the assistance of crossing guards, must cross the busy road - at two locations - to attend school.

"When constructed, many buildings south of the highway were seasonal cottages which sat along the shores of Lake Simcoe," Fraracci wrote in a report to the board. "As the city grew, traffic and pedestrian signals were installed at the intersections of Gill Street and Forest Avenue. However, the posted speed has remained at 80 km/h."

Earlier this month, to gain a better understanding of the issue, Fraracci joined city crossing guards for their shifts at both the Gill Street and Forest Avenue intersections, where he saw first-hand the concerns crossing guards have expressed - concerns echoed at the meeting by Nancy Wilding, the city's health and safety officer and temporary supervisor of the crossing guards.

"What I hear from the crossing guards who work at these crossings is with the higher speed, they're finding that people are trying get up to speed quickly when they progress through the light," Wilding said. "Everybody's rushing through these intersections. It's been a known concern of a crossing guard who's worked there for at least 10 years."

There is no doubt speeding is an issue. It's why crossing guards are there and it's why there are traffic lights at those intersections. Reducing the speed limit would do nothing to change that. In addition, this is only an issue for students and crossing guards for limited times during weekdays throughout the school year. Most of the time, it's not an issue at all. With that in mind, reducing the speed limit seems a little like trimming a stately hedge with a chainsaw.

Let's not get caught up in the emotional morass that comes when the same sentence includes kids, speeding cars and potential tragedy. As the crossing guards have stated, this has been an issue for many years - not just on this stretch of Highway 12.

Drivers, for the most part, are too often in a hurry. Worse, they are more and more distracted and less and less focused. It is, without a doubt, worrisome. But it's not something a speed-limit reduction would address.

For now, the issue will move to the city council table. Council could petition the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to conduct a comprehensive review of the traffic and safety concerns along the entire bypass, from Mississaga Street West to Atherley Road. And that would be a good thing. But, hopefully, a knee-jerk reaction is not recommended. Perhaps flashing lights could be installed and used during school hours. Perhaps education and enforcement could be enhanced. But reducing the speed limit is likely to accomplish nothing at all.

