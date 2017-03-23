Managing knee osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common conditions I see in my practice. Many patients are concerned that a diagnosis of osteoarthritis means they need knee replacement surgery. There are many non-operative options available before surgery.

Osteoarthritis involves a gradual loss of cartilage from the ends of the bones in the knee. Patients tend to notice swelling, clicking, grinding, and pain. There is no cure for knee osteoarthritis or a proven way to prevent it, but we do know a lot about easing the symptoms. Osteoarthritis is diagnosed by a focused history and physical examination by your health care provider. Standing x-rays are the best imaging modality for diagnosis. If osteoarthritis can be seen on an x-ray, you likely do not need further imaging like an MRI or CT.

There are many things you can do to improve your osteoarthritis symptoms.

The most powerful thing you can do is keep fit and maintain a healthy weight. Studies have found a connection between being overweight and developing knee osteoarthritis. When you walk, each knee bears a force equal to three to six times the body's weight. The more you weigh, the more pressure is put on your knee joints, which can lead to damage. Keeping active can be difficult when you are in pain. I recommend low impact activities like cycling, swimming, and yoga. An allied health professional, such as a physiotherapist, can give you a safe and effective exercise program to help you keep active and strengthen the muscles around the knee.

A short course of oral anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen or naproxen can be helpful to settle a flare of osteoarthritis. There is also evidence suggesting glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate may be helpful in osteoarthritis but results are inconclusive. There are several medical conditions that are aggravated by taking these medications and supplements. Consult with your primary health care provider to see if they are safe for you.

There are four types of injections currently being done in Canada to help ease symptoms if you are not at the point of knee surgery. These injections are to be done along with an exercise and lifestyle program.

The first and most common is a cortisone injection. Cortisone is a potent anti-inflammatory medication that is injected into your knee to help bring targeted relief. The benefits of cortisone tend to last between four and six months. Numerous repeated knee injections may contribute to cartilage breakdown. Studies have shown that one injection every three months is safe with no risk to cartilage.

The second injection is hyaluronic acid. In healthy knees, hyaluronic acid acts as a lubricant, allowing joints to move smoothly. However, hyaluronic acid appears to break down in people with osteoarthritis. Injecting it into a knee may lessen pain and inflammation. There are many commercial hyaluronic acid products available with a prescription.

The third injection is platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP). This injection involves taking a vial of your own blood and extracting the PRP. PRP takes advantage of your blood's natural healing properties to repair damaged cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and muscles. As PRP technology has improved, there has been growing evidence that it can help moderate the pain of knee osteoarthritis and improve quality of life.

The fourth is a stem cell injection, which is a regenerative cell-based therapy. There is evidence that stem cells have anti-inflammatory effects and the potential to aid tissue repair in osteoarthritis. There are clinics in both Canada and the United States providing stem cell injections. Currently, however, there are no Health Canada or U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved stem cell therapies for treating osteoarthritis.

If conservative management does not provide sufficient relief, joint replacement represents an effective and safe surgical option. For patients who undergo surgery, good physical conditioning will speed recovery and improve outcome.

There are many options available to help with symptoms of osteoarthritis before considering knee replacement surgery. Speak to your health care provider today to discuss which options may be right for you.

Dr. Janet McMordie is a sport and exercise physician who lives and works in Orillia. She is accepting patients for sport injuries, musculoskeletal conditions, and non-operative osteoarthritis management. The medical information in this article is provided as an information resource only, and is not to be used or relied on for any diagnostic or treatment purposes. Please consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.