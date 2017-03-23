Two Olympians are reminding people of the importance of an active lifestyle and its role in lowering the risk of cancer.

"Some of the exercises I encourage are simple squats," said Jennifer Botterill, a hockey player who won a gold medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics. "You don't need any extra equipment. You can do it at the park or while on a jog."

Other simple exercises that can be included are lunges and skipping rope, she said.

Fitness is a factor that helps lower cancer risk, said kayaker Adam van Koeverden, who has won four Olympic medals total at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. Exercise is not a prescription, but it's a reminder to people to increase physical activity, he said.

"It's important to schedule things in advance so you can hold yourself accountable," he said, adding it doesn't have to be an expensive activity, but people can take advantage of what is available in the community.

Even though the two tend to lead more active lifestyles than most, a quick assessment using an online tool called MyCancerIQ (mycanceriq.ca) is a reminder that even Olympians are not immune to cancer, said van Koeverden.

The five-minute questionnaire gives a quick assessment of risk and adds a personal health-action plan as a reminder of what healthy habits should continue and what needs to be changed.

"Everybody is at risk," he said. "(But) making sure we're making choices everyday that have a positive impact on our risk profile is an important step."

It's important to know that these exercises are not specific to cancer, cautioned van Koeverden, but they're easy, simple and mimic everyday movements, which can help strengthen muscles.

"A lot of people have back issues and the reason could be a weak core," said Jessica Brown, personal training manager for Anytime Fitness in Orillia. "Any kind of body weight or functional-training exercise will trigger your core. You can't build a core without having a strong back, it's kind of like your middle man for all your muscles."

How often and what kind of exercise plan you adopt, she said, depends on the person's goals and physical condition.

Prescribing such functional exercises are routine for Rob Gordon, a registered physiotherapist with Lake Country Physiotherapy.

"We try to get away from isolating and targeting one specific muscle," he said. "More often we want to move the client to something functional, getting into the car and out of it and getting off chairs. So a squat is a very basic functional exercise that will train them for these functions of day-to-day life."

Both he and Brown said it's always best to get professional advice before starting to understand and adopt proper form and posture.

