LETTER: Top-notch care

In early February, I came down with a serious chest infection. A week into it and feeling worse by the day and with my family doctor out of town, I made my way to the emergency department at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

My experience was excellent, from my interaction with the volunteer at the entrance, the duty nurse who examined me, the receptionist who took my information, Dr. Stephanie Marshall, the on-call physician who examined me, the chest X-ray technician who X-rayed me, to my final dealings with Dr. Marshall, who provided me with my diagnosis and provided me with a prescription.

The service was very professional, timely and the outcome for me was extremely positive. We are fortunate to have such a world-class hospital in our city and when many are often critical of our health-care system, I want to emphasize the positive experience I had at our local hospital.

I wish to commend and thank all of the health-care team at Soldiers' Memorial emergency. Keep up the good work.

Frank Kreisz

Orillia