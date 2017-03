"Thank you" are two small words, but they are from two very grateful hearts to two very special people.

Recently, Graham (age 95 next month) fell and cut himself quite badly on Colborne Street after buying some batteries for his hearing aid. I was waiting nearby in the car. A lady and gentleman came to his aid and were wonderful. Also, a helpful OPP officer appeared. They were all so kind.

We just want to say very many thanks.

Melda and Graham Marson

Orillia