Holdaway getting ready to race

Orillia’s Taylor Holdaway and Holdaway Motorsports are excited to announce the return of several dedicated marketing partners for the 2017 racing season.

Holdaway returns to competition this year on a weekly basis in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Limited Late Model division at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil.

KartSTART by Toyota and Image Factor Media return as primary sponsors on Holdaway’s No. 41 Toyota Camry. Both partners have had multi-year relationships with Holdaway Motorsports and were a part of championship seasons in 2015 and 2016.

“The deal that Russ Bond and everybody at KartSTART by Toyota put on is pretty unique,” Holdaway said. “It’s family oriented. It focuses on getting younger children behind the wheel of a motorized vehicle and learning the fundamentals of driving.

At the same time, their family members get to see the safety features of Toyota vehicles and to experience them first-hand. There’s not a program out there like it.”

Image Factor Media will again produce Holdaway’s professionally designed website, hero cards and promotional items.

Also returning to Holdaway’s team as associate marketing partners are Yamaha Motor of Canada, Wix Filters, Castrol Canada, Sunshine Super Wash, Mechanix Wear Canada, Clayton Johns Media and Stefko Racing Engines.

“Some of our relationships are going on five years now. Ever since I moved into the Late Model division, I’ve had companies stick with me. It shows that we’re doing something right,” Holdaway said.

The Holdaway Motorsports team won the Sunset Speedway Limited Late Model track championship in 2015 and finished second in 2016. Holdaway and his team have also won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series provincial points championship in each of the past two seasons.

“You can’t do it without marketing partners,” Holdaway said. “Without them, you’re not going to be able to focus your attention on the car and the stuff you need to be competitive. You can’t run up front without their help.”

Holdaway hopes he can build on his eight victories last season and retain his championship form as he enters this season.

“We’re not straying too far off our goals from last year,” he said. “Aside from a little bit of bad luck that was beyond our control, we had a very successful year. We had nothing to shake our heads about. We want to stay consistent throughout the year.”

The 2017 Sunset Speedway NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season opener is April 29 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit sunsetspeedway.ca.