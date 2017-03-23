Gravenhurst man faces B&E charges

A 41-year-old Gravenhurst man faces charges relating to a spate of recent break-ins at area care facilities.

The man, who police didn’t name, will appear in court for a bail hearing Friday. He’s charged with three counts of break and enter and one count of failing to comply with recognizance stemming from incidents at Alliston’s Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Seniors’ Complex Feb. 23 and another break-in at an Orillia nursing home on Mississaga Street West March 12.