Gliding toward a life's purpose

It feels like floating, Danika Hamilton says, figure skating. It's a hard thing to describe. Especially since she learned to skate at the age of three (Danika's mother is a coach at the Coldwater & District Figure Skating Club) and can't really remember a time when she couldn't skate.

You have to hold out your arms, that's the trick. If you spread your arms like the wings of a bird you won't fall, at least not often, and one day you might even learn to fly through the air. It's freezing when she's in a thin costume, like the blue outfit she'll wear on April 1 when she appears as Jasmine (from Aladdin) at the annual carnival. But the cold doesn't matter, nor all those people watching. Only she is real, she and the music and the ice under her skates.

Jess Gray learned to hold her arms out too. Not as a skater; Jess wouldn't call herself a skater. Says she doesn't know how to stop and only pushes with one foot when she's on the ice. It's more that she opened her arms to life. She didn't want to grow up, didn't know what she wanted to do. What she liked was babysitting, the spontaneity, the curiosity, the individuality of children. She tried all kinds of jobs, worked at the bank counting money in the basement, worked at a pizza place, a nightclub, a golf course. Went to university but never really settled in, applied for a college law program.

Maybe it was turning over that withdrawal slip when she was working as a bank teller and seeing the words Put All Your Money In A Bag printed on the back that later steered her toward her job as a 911 dispatcher. It was a joke of course, no one was actually trying to hold up the bank, but Jess was calm and collected in that moment of uncertainty, carried on as if everything was going to be all right. Just as she does dealing with emergency calls. Some dispatchers can't cope with the lack of closure, not knowing if an accident victim survives, how things turn out for a person in crisis. But Jess has a way of doing her part and then letting go.

It helps to do something positive on her days off, be with children, do her part in the community: volunteering at a local daycare, volunteering at Coldwater Public School, the school her daughter Charlotte attends. And at the Coldwater & District Figure Skating Club, because Charlotte likes to skate. Nothing fancy, Charlotte isn't into jumps and spins yet. It's the pure act of skating she likes, gliding round and round the rink.

It's a lot of work organizing the annual carnival, all the props and costumes and publicity. But everybody helps Jess in her role as carnival director, friends and parents and co-workers, even their spouses. And it's rewarding in all kinds of ways. Rewarding to see Charlotte's confidence grow, watch her overcome her reluctance to do a solo with the help of one of the older skaters.

Rewarding to meet someone like Gary Beacom, who recently did a seminar and performance at the Coldwater club. He's in his mid-50s now, the Canadian silver medallist (1983 and 1984) who came 11th at the 1984 Olympics. He could content himself with teaching, with choreography, but Gary keeps skating, keeps competing in the adult figure skating championships. It's what he does best, Gary says. And what's in motion stays in motion, and he's been in motion since he was kid learning to skate at the Royal Glenora Club in Edmonton.

And skating takes him places, to rinks in towns and cities around the globe. And no matter what part of the world, a rink is like a heart pumping life into a community. A place to learn and grow and belong, and at the same time to be alone, to forget the outside world and transcend everyday cares. Because it's not just a sport, figure skating. It's a craft that exercises every aspect of a person's being, mind, body, and soul. It's an art you learn by holding out your arms, by doing your part and letting go.

The Coldwater & District Figure Skating Club Carnival takes place April 1 from 5:45 to 9 p.m. at the Coldwater Arena, 1 Michael Anne Drive. This year's carnival features a Broadway theme and guest skaters Bennet Toman and Jenna Lee. Tickets are available at the door.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.