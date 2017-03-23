Drake gets Sade's portrait tattooed on his ribs

Rapper Drake has cemented his love for soul star Sade by having her portrait tattooed onto his body.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker surprised fans on Monday by sharing a photo of himself hanging out with the reclusive British singer backstage at his final London tour stop.

In the image, he stood between his mother Sandi and Sade, and captioned it, “Two very important ladies in my life.”

Now it appears Drake has taken his admiration for Sade to another level by getting her image inked onto the side of his rib cage.

European tattoo artist Niki Norberg shared a photo of the new artwork on Instagram on Wednesday, with the portrait featuring a well-known picture of the Smooth Operator vocalist wearing a head wrap and large hoop earrings.

Drake also seems to have landed a handwritten note from the 58-year-old as the handwritten words, “with love Sade x”, are also inked beneath her likeness.