Downtown celebration for hall-of-famers

The members of the Orillia Hall of Fame are going to be honoured in the downtown core.

The city’s commemorative awards committee has been successful in its application to the Community Foundation of Canada’s community fund for Canada’s 150th small grants program. The committee will receive the $2,500 during a ceremony Friday.

The plan is for the committee to have a banner created for each member of the hall of fame and have those banners hang along the light posts downtown. With the money secured, discussions are set to occur with the Orillia Museum of Art and History, Downtown Orillia Management Board and Streets Alive to co-ordinate installation and design.

The committee is expected to match the amount of funding, which it expects to do through in-kind donations for designing and installing the banners.