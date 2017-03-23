Donoghue back in court in April

Clayton Donoghue, 62, returns to court April 26 to be sentenced on two charges after pleading guilty late last year to one count of uttering a forged document and another of obstructing a public officer of the Armed Forces police. During that appearance, he also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

But earlier in the month, April 10, Donoghue will be in court to have his case spoken to relating to breach of probation and failing to comply with recognizance.

Those charges were laid Jan. 24 and stem from the child-pornography sentence where Justice George Beatty issued a 10-year ban prohibiting Donoghue from attending parks and other areas where youth congregate. Beatty also ordered Donoghue to provide a DNA sample and appear on the national sex offender registry.

Donoghue was charged last May after police received a a complaint he was attending local parades sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion wearing medals not awarded to him.

As part of the investigation, Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at Donoghue’s Mooney Crescent residence and a storage locker belonging to him. While searching, police said they found several items related to accessing and possessing child pornography.