Charges for Midland man

A Midland man accused of stabbing another man at a local hotel this month faces a slew of charges.

Justin Richard Jackson, 28, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose relating to an incident that occurred at a southend Midland hotel March 4. He was scheduled to appear in Midland court Thursday.

According to a release, Midland police were called to the hotel after a lone male apparently attacked another man with a knife and proceeded to steal his wallet and prescription medication.

As part of their investigation, police obtained a search warrant to enter a northend residence Tuesday where they found the suspect hiding.

Jackson also faces charges of failing to comply with recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order in relation to the incident.