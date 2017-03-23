Ashley Henderson's next child hasn't even been born yet, but his name is already on the wait list for daycare.

"There are a lot of people on waiting lists to get into child care," she said, adding she was fortunate her older kids didn't have to wait months to find a spot. "If they don't know they should be getting on waiting lists, they'll show up and just expect to be on child care. Then they're scrounging by the time it's time to go back to work."

She said parents should get their kids on a list as soon as possible - advice that was echoed by Anne Duffy, program director at West Ridge Early Education Centre in Orillia.

"We have 10 infant spots, but we have 75 on the waiting list," she said. "We also welcome families who are on subsidy, but we have to turn them away because our list is so long. We need more licensed daycare spaces in Orillia."

Duffy's plea may soon be answered with the allocation of $7 billion for childcare in the 2017 federal budget.

With that money, up to 40,000 new, licensed childcare facilities could be created over the next 10 years.

However, there may be more needed to meet the need, said Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton.

"One has to imagine whether 40,000 spaces across the country will indeed have the impact the government expects it should," Stanton said. "What commentators have said about this is that 40,000 additional childcare spaces are just a drop in the bucket. I would hazard to say 200,000 to 300,000 more spaces would have made a better difference."

While there are no new subsidies being offered in the field of childcare, an increase in parental leave aims to help families. It will allow dads and moms to extend their maternity leave to as much as 18 months, Stanton noted, but this provision comes at a lower benefit rate of 33% of their eligible average weekly earnings instead of the 55% currently offered for a 12-month leave.

"It allows them more flexibility, but it's not an increase in the amount of benefit," he said.

More time with her baby is something Henderson will gladly take.

"I love the time that we're going to be able to get off," she said. "I wish it could be 55% all the way through, but it'll be great having that extra six months. I believe mothers should be with their children while they're that little."

Both she and Duffy would have liked to have seen more money put into current childcare facilities as well.

"If that trickle-down money would come to us for mandated Ministry of Education changes, then I'd be the first one to applaud it," Duffy said, noting mandatory provincial changes at childcare facilities, rolled out in August 2014, have increased costs.

"It's all supposed to be a more natural learning environment. So, (as one example) we went from a carpet that has all the primary colours to a tone that matches more of what you have in your home," she said. "And that costs a lot of money."

One issue Stanton took with the Liberal government's budget, which was introduced Wednesday, was a lack of vision to balance the budget in the long run.

With continued borrowing, he said, Finance Canada has suggested there won't be a balanced budget until 2055.

"So, an 18-year-old today who is graduating high school and going into college won't see a balanced budget until they're in their 50s," said Stanton.

While the government defends its deficit spending by saying the national debt will still be a reasonable percentage of the country's GDP, Stanton noted it's still $750 billion the next generation has to pay back.

"It's good to put some stimulus spending into the economy, but you want to move away from that quickly, because a higher national debt is pressure on the country," he said.

