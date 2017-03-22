Precarious employment causing stress

Precarious employment can lead to an unhealthy, unhappy and poor home, according to an Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) survey.

In response, the federation will push for changes to the Employment Standards Act and Labour Relations Act, as the province conducts a full review of both at the same time, said Patty Coates, secretary treasurer with the OFL.

The changes will affect workers of all ages, backgrounds and genders, she added. The survey, which was undertaken last year, had responses from 4,771 Ontarians. The results are being used to support the Make It Fair campaign, which aims to develop concrete evidence seasonal, temporary, part-time or contract work has a direct effect on stress levels of those with insecure jobs, said Coates.

Among its many recommendations, the Make It Fair campaign calls for benefits for all precarious workers and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour from $11.40 per hour.

“We discovered that precarious work causes a great deal of stress on the individual and the family,” Coates said. “We know that a majority of our young people coming out of college and university are entering into precarious work because there isn’t full-time work.

“And that puts a lot of stress on them when they’re trying to advance in a career and pay off loans. They’re trying to move out of their parents’ homes and trying to reach those life milestones that generations before them were able to reach at their age.”

The survey targeted both full-time and temporarily employed people who are 18 and older, Coates said.

People who are retired or nearing retirement were also identified as feeling the effects of stress caused by precarious work.

“If they were in a precarious job without benefits or pension, they’re living off CPP and that does not give you enough money to live,” she said. “So, they have to go and find a part-time job. They’re having to work in their retirement years to afford a home and rent and food.”

Many residents in the Orillia and Barrie areas rely on work with the municipalities, school boards and the service industry, she said, and those jobs are hard to come by.

Orillia’s Dan Bazinet knows exactly what it is like to rely on seasonal work.

“It’s not the best,” he said, “but I’ve become seasoned at it. I understand not to spend too much in the summer, and save some of that for winter. If you’re not prepared for that, you don’t know what to do.”

Having picked up seasonal work in construction for the past few years, Bazinet is well aware of the stress that can come from unemployment.

“It’s winter and you’re fired now and it makes you feel you’re not worth hiring,” he said. “It’s very saddening and there’s a feeling that nobody needs me. And that was hard – that sucked, especially if you’re going from a high-paying construction job to nothing.”

In the off-season, Bazinet focuses on his music and being creative about finding work.

“I’ve learned to (multi-task),” he said. “So, maybe I do construction in summer but roof clearing in winter to offset that.”

While there can be many reasons employment has become precarious over the years, Coates said one explanation might be companies putting their profits over the needs of the workers.

“It costs employers money to put in benefits and pensions,” Coates said. “If you have a part-time employee, you don’t have to provide them with the same benefits and standards.

“We don’t want to take away any profits from employers. However, when workers are paid decent salaries and have a decent workplace, it costs employers less money because there’s less turnaround and it’s a more stable employment.”

