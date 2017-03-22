Port project progressing

The Orillia Waterfront Centre (also known as the Port of Orillia) currently under construction is nearing completion. It is anticipated the doors will be open early in May, in time for the start of the busy 2017 boating season.

This attractive, new facility will replace the original Port of Orillia building that was destroyed by arson in 2014.

The design of the building is reflective of the beautiful, natural setting of Centennial and Couchiching Beach parks through the use of glass walls that face the park and water on three sides. Large, natural wood timbers inside create a warm and inviting space and they extend outside to showcase a large, shaded canopy space with lake views for park visitors and boaters. This new waterfront centre will be a welcoming beacon for the many boaters who will arrive to stay at Orillia's 220-slip port of call on the famous Trent-Severn Waterway.

The building, which was designed by Brook Mcllroy Architects, has individual washroom/shower suites, laundry facilities and a boater reception area that will be used by boating visitors. In addition, the building was designed with the community's needs in mind. A community lounge is being constructed, with adjacent washroom facilities and public washrooms that are accessible from the outside to park visitors.

The Orillia Chamber of Commerce has managed the port operation during the boating season of May to mid-October for approximately 40 years under contract to the City of Orillia. The chamber will continue to manage the port operation during the boating season as the contract has been renewed through 2019.

The building was designed to accommodate year-round use. Recently, council supported this initiative and approved funds for city staff to keep the building operational this fall. The facility will act as a feature of our waterfront, welcoming people to one of our major community parks by water and by land, and providing a connection between the waterfront and our historic downtown. Operating the facility year-round will aid in animating the park throughout the fall and winter and provide warm and accessible washroom access for those enjoying the outdoor park setting during the cooler months.

City staff are considering a number of options that will allow for additional city programming opportunities in the building, but also provide access for community use. From a programming perspective, the location of the community room provides for a tranquil setting for wellness-focused programs such as yoga, tai chi, meditation, etc. It will also serve to accommodate special events such as the Orillia Winter Carnival and the Orillia 2018 Ontario Winter Games next March.

For the community, this modern and attractive space will provide opportunity for programs, small weddings, family gatherings or for groups to use as a central headquarters for events such as fishing tournaments.

The Downtown Tomorrow plan set out a progressive strategy to stimulate development and connectivity in the downtown core and our beautiful waterfront area. More recently, council supported the recommendation of the waterfront development working group that will see the reprioritization of road projects throughout the city in favour of a more aggressive timeline for infrastructure upgrades in the downtown waterfront area.

These strategic decisions will result in the realignment of Centennial Drive, streetscape views from Coldwater Road, relocation of the trunk sewer line to a reconstructed and beautified Front Street, and the redevelopment of the 70 Front St. N. plaza.

The opening of the new Orillia Waterfront Centre for visitors to the city and our residents is yet another crucial step toward achieving the long-term vision and goals of this exciting downtown-waterfront development strategy.

Lori Koughan is manager of special projects with the City of Orillia.