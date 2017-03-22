Playing up the jazz fest

Paul James is playing Saturday night at the Geneva Event Centre, and he's bringing some baggage with him - a historic career.

Quick: How many guitarists had Bo Diddley for a mentor? James did. He played more than 100 times on stage with Diddley.

He counts Bob Dylan as a fan. Dylan has shown up to a gig just to listen, once joining the band for a set.

James has a Juno award for his 1992 album, Saturday Night Blues, and a Maple Blues lifetime achievement award.

That's all nice, but he gets to play music any time he wants to, still pay the bills - and people will come to listen. What more can you ask for?

You can get tickets at Alleycats Music, or at alleycatsmusic.com. This concert is a warm-up event for the Orillia Jazz Festival.

Also happening at the Geneva: The Creepshow and Friends play March 31. Get tickets at genevaeventcentre.ticketleap.com.

Diction and dance

World Storytelling Day was Monday and I hardly said two words to anyone. It was good day, said everyone.

The Storytelling Orillia group has its annual event at the Orillia Museum of Art and History Saturday at 7 p.m.

Susan Charters and Sophy Cooper will tell stories form One Thousand and One Nights because, as they say, the stories tell tales of transformation and surprise. Transformation happens to be the theme of the international event.

Tickets are $10 and you can get them at the museum.

Oh, it seems to me a night of stories from the Arabian Nights needs some dancing. Conveniently, they have arranged for belly dancer Robyn Leigh to perform.

Have your say

Don't forget about the public meeting at the Orillia City Centre regarding the Huronia Regional Centre. It's March 30. There's an afternoon session, 2 to 4 p.m., and evening, 6 to 8 p.m., for you to tell the province's consultants what you think should be done with the place.

It could be you support the Huronia Cultural Campus vision, the city's desire to keep the waterfront accessible, or one of your own.

You need to register to speak at ontario.ca/page/consultation-future-huronia-regional-campus-land.

Universal praise

Bob McDonald did an admirable job entertaining a full house at the Orillia Opera House Monday night, and educating at the same time.

The lecture was part autobiographical - how he became fascinated with space thanks to a front-page picture of Sputnik in the Packet & Times. He spent his childhood in Orillia, harassing the good folks at French's for ice cream.

This segued into a short history of Canada's involvement in space. We put the third satellite in orbit, after the Russians and Americans. Theirs have long since fallen back to Earth, while ours is still up there.

The other tidbit was the first manmade objects to touch the moon - the landing pads of Apollo 11 - were made in Montreal. So, we beat the Americans by a fraction of a second.

My own trivia: The chief engineer of the Apollo space program was Owen Maynard, a guy from my birthplace, Sarnia. He designed the lunar landing module and was the voice we heard communicating with the astronauts from Houston.

McDonald showed the training astronauts need by using his own experience taking the same training. Astronauts train for years, learning how to lift their arms at blast-off (overcoming gravitational force), learning how to move about in weightlessness (picking up a pen is an exercise in itself), and our trio of outside-the-box mechanics spent more than a year practising each part of their mission every day.

The best part for us older kids was hearing the questions posed by the kids. Some of the questions were quite intelligent, but I think we all liked this one: "How do astronauts go to the bathroom?" Obviously, the answer to that, and many of the other answers and lecture bits, came with a bit of humour.

The Canadian Federation of University Women organized the event, and I think its choice to have McDonald was inspired.

It seems we've developed a thing here. Don Tapscott lectured in May 2016 at the invitation of Building Hope, the campaign to build a new homeless shelter in Orillia. I see this being an annual event. Not necessarily with people who have a connection to Orillia, as Tapscott and McDonald do, but notable and entertaining Canadians with stories to tell. The Couchiching Conservancy could carry the mantle next year and bring in David Suzuki; the Orillia and District Construction Association could follow up the next year with Frank Gehry; the Orillia and District Literacy Council could get Margaret Atwood to drive in from Oro-Medonte after that; and so on into the millennium. Make them fundraisers. Just a thought.

