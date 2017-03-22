Citing student safety, the Orillia Police Services Board wants to slow down speeding drivers on Highway 12.

Board member Rick Fraracci suggested a reduction in speed and other safety measures are necessary on Highway 12’s Orillia bypass as its speed reflects its previous intentions – for motorists to bypass the city – rather than its current uses.

“When constructed, many buildings south of the highway were seasonal cottages which sat along the shores of Lake Simcoe,” Fraracci wrote in a report to the board. “As the city grew, traffic and pedestrian signals were installed at the intersections of Gill Street and Forest Avenue, however the posted speed has remained at 80 km/h.”

Fraracci was unable to attend Tuesday’s board meeting, but his colleagues got behind the idea.

“That area has changed a lot over the years,” said Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the board. “At one point, it was a way to keep traffic flowing instead of going through the city.... That whole area of the city has developed; there’s a lot more traffic. There’s reasons to go out to that end of the city and beyond.”

The road is not under the city’s control, which makes changing anything from the speed limit to the timing of the traffic lights more complicated than a mere resolution of council. The motion passed by the board Tuesday calls on city council to begin correspondence with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to conduct a comprehensive review of the traffic and safety concerns along the entire bypass, from Mississaga Street West to Atherley Road.

If council begins that process, Clarke is optimistic the MTO will be a willing partner in the investigation.

“It’s my understanding the MTO has been very good to work with the city in the past,” Clarke said. “For example, at one point, the MTO was allowing crossing at the traffic lights for pedestrians (for) 10 seconds. Working with the city, they got it to 20 seconds. And now, the city and the MTO agreed to move it to 23 seconds.”

Fraracci spent a shift with city crossing guards March 3 at the Gill Street and Forest Avenue intersections. He saw some of the concerns guards have had first hand. Those were reiterated in the meeting by Nancy Wilding, health and safety officer for the city and temporary supervisor of the crossing guards.

“What I hear from the crossing guards who work at these crossing is with the higher speed, they’re finding that people are trying get up to speed quickly when they progress through the light,” Wilson said. “Everybody’s rushing through these intersections. It’s been a known concern of a crossing guard who’s worked there for at least 10 years.”

A reduction in the speed limit could be beneficial in improving the safety along the highway, Staff Sgt. Shawn Hewlett told the meeting.

But that reduction would have to be enforced; that’s where the real change would be noticed. Orillia OPP have already been moving in that direction.

“We have increased our patrols on Highway 12,” Hewlett said. “It is what we call focused patrol. We do dedicate traffic officers to that location, meaning the entire bypass. They travel up and down the bypass.”

The mayor thinks there is some merit to the reduction idea as well.

“As long as traffic is flowing along Highway 12... 60 km/h might make a lot of sense and be a safer solution,” Clarke said.

The issue will likely be at the council table in April. It remains undetermined how long the MTO review process would take, if council takes action.

