'Mincome' incoming?

What do NDP leadership hopeful Guy Caron, former Conservative Senator Hugh Segal and Tesla car company founder Elon Musk have in common? It almost sounds like the set-up for a joke, but the reality is these three influential individuals, and many others from all parts of the ideological spectrum, have advocated for the implementation of a guaranteed minimum income.

So, what is a minimum income, or "mincome," if you will? According to the Ontario government website, minimum income is defined as "a payment from the government to a person or family to ensure they receive a minimum income level." Essentially, it means no one would have to live below the poverty line. A program of this nature would be offered alongside other social services already in place.

For the Ontario government, this seems like a proposal worth following up on. In recent months, Queen's Park committed $25 million to fund a pilot project for minimum income. Segal, a senator turned political adviser, drafted a discussion paper outlining how such a project might look. In accordance with findings from public consultations, Segal recommended approximately $1,320 a month be given to eligible individuals in participating communities. While certainly an ambitious plan, it does not come without precedent.

From 1974-79, the Manitoba government experimented with minimum income in the town of Dauphin. In 2011, Dr. Evelyn Forget, a researcher at the University of Manitoba, published a paper on the findings. She found this project had many positive effects on the small farming community. Minimum income led to a sizable decrease in hospitalization rates, school-aged residents tended to stay in school longer, residents had a greater capacity to afford medical and dental care, and stress for participants decreased. Generally speaking, those involved with the program led healthier, more fulfilling lives.

However, despite these positive findings, there continues to be opposition to the notion of a minimum income. One major criticism is minimum income could lead to a lack of productivity - the logic being if individuals are earning money already, why would they continue to work? Although this would seem like a logical conclusion, Segal, while in conversation with Carol Off on CBC Radio's As It Happens, suggested this trend would not transpire in practice.

"(There is) a strong view that if you pay people to do nothing, they will do nothing - when there is not a scintilla of evidence to back that up."

The experiment in Dauphin supports this claim. It was found there were only two demographics that took on less of a workload with access to a minimum income: school-aged boys who were previously unable to attend school for financial reasons, and mothers of young infants who did not yet have access to maternity leave. With these two justifiable exceptions, individuals continued to want to contribute to society just as they had without the program in place.

Along with evidence to suggest minimum income has minimal impact on productivity levels, it seems like a good time to be experimenting with such a plan. In recent months, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau's panel on economic growth suggested "nearly half of Canadian jobs are at high risk of being affected by automation over the coming 10 to 20 years." With a rapidly developing economy that is becoming more technologically advanced and globalized, many are at risk of finding themselves without a line of financial support. A minimum-income program could offer those at the receiving end of cutbacks and layoffs access to the necessary means to get by.

Experiments like the one being proposed by the Ontario government are worthwhile ventures. At the very least, those living in participating communities would be able to live healthier, more fulfilling lives while providing valuable information on how such a program could benefit the province and perhaps the country.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.