LETTER: Very cool

We did it, Orillia! We have exceeded our 2017 goal of $100,000 for Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). The community of Orillia is amazing!

Over 100 communities across Canada took part in the 2017 fundraising walk on Feb. 25. In 2016, Orillia was in the top 10 communities in funds raised, and the highest per capita. And we did it again this year! As Mayor Steve Clarke said on the night of the event, "If there is a larger fundraising event in Orillia, I'm unaware of it."

This year, over 100 incredible, selfless volunteers and almost 500 walkers came together to walk in unity to raise funds and create awareness for those experiencing homelessness in our community by participating in CNOY. As a national event, close to 20,000 people across Canada walked. Together, we are helping transform lives and provide hope.

Yes, CNOY raised an incredible amount of funds. The need for community donations is a reality when we provide a roof over someone's head (14 beds for men), serve meals (over 17,000 meals served last year), and plan to build a new hub facility. Donations are still being accepted online until March 31 at cnoy.org/loation/orillia.

CNOY is much more than a walk. It's about people in our community. People we serve currently. People that will eventually benefit from Building Hope, our planned new hub facility. We offer a warm bed, sustenance for all, a safe place in crisis, connection with services, resources for housing, and help to become anchored in our community. We show unconditional love and hope. It's so much more than just a bed or a meal. Our team at the Lighthouse is honoured to witness, first-hand, positive life change. What an incredible privilege.

Thank you to every single volunteer, walker, sponsor, media and donor.

Hope can start with you.

That is why we walk.

Thank you, Orillia.

On behalf of the CNOY planning team and the Lighthouse board of directors,

Linda Goodall

Executive director

Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter/Building Hope