Lakehead University introduced its new chancellor to the Orillia campus Wednesday afternoon, a candidate who can act as a bridge between the school’s two campuses unlike many others would be able to.

Lyn McLeod, former leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, was announced as the next chancellor of Lakehead in Thunder Bay earlier this month. She was in Orillia Wednesday to repeat the announcement in Simcoe Hall.

“She has deep ties in both Thunder Bay-northwestern Ontario and in Simcoe County,” said Brian Stevenson, president and vice-chancellor of Lakehead. “Her ability to bring together Georgian College and Lakehead University, Simcoe County and northwestern Ontario, Orillia, Barrie and Thunder Bay ... to be a unifying force – I think that’s really a very important part of the role.”

McLeod represented the Fort William and then Thunder Bay-Atikokan ridings while serving as MPP between 1987 and 2003. In 1992, she was the first female to be elected party leader in Ontario. In total, she served as a municipal and provincial politician for 33 years.

For the past four years, she’s been a resident of Simcoe County. Living in Alliston, McLeod currently serves as vice-chair of the New Path Youth and Family Services board of directors and is on the board of governors for Georgian College. She’ll maintain those responsibilities once she’s officially installed as chancellor in June.

The Georgian College role is particularly complementary to the role of chancellor, McLeod said, due to the partnership between Lakehead and the college.

“That’s something I’ve believed in from the time I was colleges and universities minister: that the relationship between universities and colleges create pathways for students,” McLeod said in an interview Wednesday prior to the Orillia announcement. “One of the reasons I got onto the Georgian board was because I was so pleased to see that was developing.”

Partnerships similar to the one between Lakehead and Georgian are the direction post-secondary education in Ontario needs to go, McLeod believes, offering it’s the way for the system to grow.

“Any way that I can support and encourage the development of that partnership, I’m certainly interested in doing,” she added. “As a member of the college board, one of the roles of the governors is advocacy ... I feel exactly the same way about my role as chancellor with the university.”

McLeod’s name was brought forward through the traditional process of nominating a chancellor at Lakehead, involving 24 people being suggested for the role before nominations are put forward. Stevenson chaired the committee tasked with selecting the new chancellor.

McLeod’s dedication to public service and post-secondary education was highlighted as a reason she was selected as the school’s ninth chancellor. Stevenson also singled out her devotion to indigenous persons.

“Both campuses are trying to move ahead in the aftermath of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and trying develop more programs, more accessibility, greater visibility and greater recruitment of students that are indigenous,” Stevenson said. “Her commitment and her knowledge are very important.”

Lakehead’s outreach to First Nations communities was something McLeod was thrilled to learn about, particularly the way indigenous education has been incorporated into the curriculum of many Lakehead courses.

This is not the first time McLeod has been chancellor of a Canadian university. In 2004, she was the founding chancellor of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. She also had an extensive history of service in northwestern Ontario, including a tenure on the Lakehead board of governors, beginning in 1986, and as chair the board of governors for Confederation College.

Her connection to Lakehead goes deeper than being on its board. She attended the school as a mature student, receiving her master’s in psychology.

“Her experience and background will be a help to all of us,” Stevenson said.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales