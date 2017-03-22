Fire caused about $150K in damage

There was no rest for Severn Township firefighters Tuesday.

The volunteers were called out for two significant blazes Tuesday. Luckily, neither blaze resulted in any injuries.

The first was a truck fire on Highway 11. A transport truck travelling south at Telford Line around daybreak caught fire, forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down for nearly five hours.

Overheated brakes are believed to be the cause of that scenario. Exasperating the issue was the truck’s cargo: lumber.

“Fire spread from the tire,” said Mark Hatch, Severn Township Deputy Fire Chief. “Once the fire spread from there, it melted part of the trailer and the lumber caught fire.”

The quick thinking of the truck’s driver made the situation less dangerous, as he was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer before the fire spread to the cab.

Cleaning up the incident was a laborious process, the deputy chief said.

“Basically, we had to unload part of the trailer onto the highway so we could get it to an off-highway site where we could finish unloading it,” Hatch explained. “The trailer was an open flat deck. When the wood caught fire, it actually damaged the trailer to the point where it couldn’t hold the load anymore.”

There were only a few precious hours between when firefighters cleared the scene on the highway and were called out to home of Sarah Beattie, Michael Lacroix and their family.

That fire was a total loss. The cause remains undetermined at this time. Hatch was back out at the scene Wednesday morning to continue his investigation.

“It’s not suspicious that I can see,” Hatch said. “Just unfortunate.”

Firefighters from all three Severn stations were called into fight the blaze, including full crews from Station 1 and Station 2. A tanker truck from Station 3 was also involved. In areas with no hydrants – like the remote area of Telford Road where the fire was – all three tankers are utilized.

Rounding out the 23 firefighters who were at the scene was the crew on the tanker truck from Oro-Medonte’s Warminster Station, called in for mutual assistance. They were called in as one of the three Severn tankers is currently out of service for repairs.

Hatch estimated the damage from the fire to be in the $150,000 range.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. Crews cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m.

The family lost everything in the fire. Lacroix was the only one home at the time and was able to save the family dog. Their cat wasn’t so lucky. The cat was lost in the blaze, alongside the countless number of family possessions and mementoes, including clothing and their son’s toys.

To help the family get back on their feet, an online crowd funding initiative has been launched. For more information and to give this local family a hand, visit youcaring.com/sarahbeattie-781233.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales