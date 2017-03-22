Board honours Orillia teacher, coach

Orillia’s Barb Crowther is the first elementary teacher to be recognized by the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board with its coveted Athletic Leadership Award.

“There are a tremendous number of influential athletic leaders … exceptional staff members (who) contribute to a competitive, vibrant, safe and fair athletic experience for our student-athletes,” said Jayme Davis, the school board’s athletic program lead. “The Athletic Leadership Award is presented periodically, but this is just the second one this school year and the first received by an elementary-school teacher.”

Crowther has been coaching a variety of sports at Monsignor Lee Catholic School throughout her teaching career, which has spanned more than 20 years. The much-loved teacher and coach was nominated by her Monsignor Lee colleagues. As part of the nomination procedure, several fellow teachers made a convincing case for Crowther.

“She has volunteered countless hours to sport practices, games, meetings and team-building activities,” wrote one teacher. “The number of recesses and lunch breaks that Barb has given up are endless. She can always be found in the gym or on the field after the dismissal bell rings.”

Another colleague spoke of the breadth of her coaching passion.

“From cross-country to track and field, basketball to volleyball, there isn’t a sport that she has not coached,” wrote a peer. “Not only does Barb organize and coach competitive teams for the Monsignor Lee Crusaders; she also runs house-league/intramural programs to encourage skill development for younger and inexperienced players. It is through these efforts that she promotes learning new skills and strategies and, more importantly, teaches students invaluable life skills such as co-operation, teamwork, faith and perseverance.”

Her fellow teachers also noted how, through her dedication and selfless approach, Crowther has become a role model for students.

“Her competitive nature, passion for athletics and love for her students are what make Barb a positive role model to all around her. She is truly a phenomenal coach on and off of the playing field, and she would tell you, it is the smile on her students’ faces that inspires her.”

Crowther is also a long-time community coach. She has coached countless local girls’ field lacrosse teams, several of which have gone on to success at provincial championships.

In all cases, she has never sought recognition for herself while striving to help those she is coaching reach their potential.

“She is so worthy of this award,” said Davis. “We thank Barb for her remarkable athletic leadership and commitment to Catholic education.”

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67