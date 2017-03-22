The Orillia Terriers’ dynamic duo of Jake Shaw and Marty Lawlor, who led the team in points and comprised two-thirds of one of the most dangerous lines in the Provincial Junior Hockey League, were named the team’s co-MVPs at a year-end awards dinner this week.

“It is good to reflect on all the success we’ve had together,” said Shaw, the team’s captain, who led the squad in scoring with 29 goals and 32 assists in 39 games. “We started out as kids playing hockey together, and to still be playing together and doing pretty well is pretty cool. It’s kind of come full circle.”

Lawlor, who finished three points behind his good friend in the team’s scoring race, agreed.

“We’ve played together since we were four years old, so it was nice to come back home and play together again,” he said. “It didn’t take long for us to click just like we used to.”

Lawlor, who centred a line with Shaw and veteran Mike Barroso for most of the season, attributed his strong season to his line mates.

“You can’t win an MVP award without great line mates and great teammates,” he said. “It’s awesome to share the award with Jake.”

Terriers coach Randy Salmon said the skilled, hard-working forwards, who lead by example, are deserving of the accolades.

“(Lawlor) and (Shaw) contributed the bulk of our offence all year,” said the long-time Orillia bench boss. “They had a great year.”

Versatile second-year player Kyle Fischer also had a great year. The forward was often called on to play defence in the wake of injuries and suspensions, and he filled in admirably on the blue line. He used a blend of speed, skill and smarts to become a dependable defenceman who played big minutes in high-pressure situations, especially in the playoffs, when veteran defenceman Konnor Blimke was suspended.

Fischer’s stellar play led the coaches to choose him as the team’s top defenceman.

“This is a kid who was on our fourth line last year,” said Salmon. “This year, he ran our power play, was a key penalty killer, played defence, played forward … He did whatever he was asked without complaining and just put his heart into whatever he did.”

That style of play led the coaches to choose Fischer for another award – the inaugural Ryan Crowther Heart and Soul Award, named in memory of the talented, tough local hockey player who once played for the Terriers, shone in the OHL and came back to coach the local junior hockey team. Crowther died unexpectedly last year; he was 37.

“Everywhere Ryan played, he gave his all,” said Terriers president Mike Duprey. “He fought, he scored, he coached … He did it all. So, it’s fitting that the inaugural Ryan Crowther award should go to a guy who showed grit and determination on every shift: Kyle Fischer.”

Fischer was humbled by the award.

“It’s definitely a great honour,” said Fischer, who will turn 18 in August. “Ryan was involved in hockey every way possible and being chosen for his award is very humbling. It’s special.”

Defenceman Jared Orr was named the team’s most improved player, Thomas Faulds earned the most sportsmanlike award, and blueliner Jake Semmens was named the team’s rookie of the year. Neither Faulds nor Semmens were at the banquet.

The annual awards dinner at Kelsey’s brings to a close the 2016-17 season for the Terriers, who finished sixth in the eight-team league with a 15-27-0 record. Orillia earned its third playoff berth in four seasons, but after building a 3-1 series lead against Penetang, the Kings took advantage of a depleted Terriers lineup to storm back and win the final three contests to win the series in seven games.

“I would consider the season a success,” said Salmon. “We got into sixth spot and made the playoffs. Because of manpower issues, we weren’t able to win in the playoffs, but if we would have got to the next round, we would have got spanked anyway.”

The candid coach said the team needs more depth to compete. As the season wound down and injuries mounted, there were no players ready to jump in and replace them, he lamented, noting the loss of dependable defencemen Orr and Blimke could not be overcome. The club also played without first-year forward Mitchell Pellarin for the final month of the season and the playoffs due to a concussion.

Despite that, Salmon is optimistic about next year.

“We only lose Mike Barroso (due to age), so most of the rest of the guys can return. We have a good nucleus coming back,” said Salmon. “We also have Andrew North (the goalie acquired in a late-season trade with Penetang). We basically played all year with two backup goalies, so having (North) for a full year gives us a much better starting point.”

Lawlor, too, is optimistic as he heads into his final year of junior hockey.

“We’re only losing Barroso and we have a goalie now, so we’re in a good spot going forward for next year,” said Lawlor. “North will make a big difference.”

“I’m looking forward to next year,” added Shaw. “We have some younger guys potentially coming that could add to our depth. This year was what it was, but I truly believe we will be better next year and it’s something Orillia should look forward to.”

